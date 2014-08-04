FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says July tax revenue jumps 33.4 pct on year
August 4, 2014

Argentina says July tax revenue jumps 33.4 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 33.4 percent in July from a year earlier to 107.090 billion pesos ($13.036 billion), the government said on Monday, above the median forecast of 105.395 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina’s inflation at between 30 and 35 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

$1=8.2125 Argentina pesos as of July 31 Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

