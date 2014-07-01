FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says tax income up 35.5 pct y/y in June
July 1, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says tax income up 35.5 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 35.5 percent in June from a year earlier to 101.186 billion pesos, the government said on Tuesday, coming in slightly above the median forecast of 100.8 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can be largely explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America’s No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.

$1 = 8.135 Argentine pesos as of July 1 Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Diane Craft

