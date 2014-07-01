Argentina says tax income up 35.5 pct y/y in June

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 35.5 percent in June from a year earlier to 101.186 billion pesos, the government said on Tuesday, coming in slightly above the median forecast of 100.8 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can be largely explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America’s No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.