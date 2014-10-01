Argentina says Sept tax income rises 37.5 pct on year

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 37.5 percent in September from a year earlier to 98.719 billion pesos ($11.7 billion), the government said on Wednesday, slightly above the median forecast of 95.96 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate Argentina’s inflation is as high as 40 percent which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.