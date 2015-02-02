FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says Jan. tax income rises 30.1 pct on year
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says Jan. tax income rises 30.1 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenues rose 30.1 percent in January from a year earlier to 117.458 billion pesos (US$13.587 billion), the government said on Monday, slightly below the median forecast of 122.817 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate annual inflation in Latin America’s third largest economy is around 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by an increase in consumer prices.

$1=8.645 Argentine pesos as of Jan 30 Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.