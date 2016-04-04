Argentina says March tax income rises 30.7 pct on year

BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenues rose 30.7 percent in March on the year to 137.762 billion pesos, the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The figure came in slightly above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for 135.916 billion pesos.

Private economists estimate Argentina’s inflation rate is between 30 percent and 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)