a year ago
Argentina says tax revenue rose 25.1 pct in August
September 1, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Argentina says tax revenue rose 25.1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenues rose 25.1 percent in August from a year earlier to 165.763 billion pesos ($11 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Thursday.

The increase in tax revenue largely came from consumption, spurred by still-high inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy. The tax take from exports fell more than 30 percent from a year earlier, however, as President Mauricio Macri removed export tariffs on key grain exports.

The government expects 12-month inflation to fall from around 40 percent currently to 17 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

