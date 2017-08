BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenue rose 54.1 percent in March in comparison from a year earlier as an amnesty ended, the AFIP tax agency said on Tuesday.

The government collected 212.295 billion pesos ($13.69 billion) in March, due to funds collected from the amnesty and inflation. Official data has not been released in March but rose 2.5 percent in February.