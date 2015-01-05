FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Argentina says 2014 tax income rises 36 pct on previous year
January 5, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Argentina says 2014 tax income rises 36 pct on previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first paragraph, corrects dollar conversion to $136.8 billion)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenues rose 36 percent in 2014 compared with the previous year to 1.17 trillion pesos ($136.8 billion), the government said on Monday.

The AFIP tax agency said December tax receipts jumped 42.8 percent to 108.6 billion pesos, slightly above the 104.3 billion pesos expected by the market.

Private economists estimate Argentina’s inflation is as high as 40 percent which they say means the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases. ($1=8.5525 pesos) (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

