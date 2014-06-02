FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Argentina says tax income up 35.1 pct in May year on year
June 2, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Argentina says tax income up 35.1 pct in May year on year

Refiles to correct headline to "up 35.1 pct" to match

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 35.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 105.07 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in well above the median forecast of 103.95 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America’s No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.

$1 = 8.08 Argentine pesos as of May 30 Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Diane Craft

