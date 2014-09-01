FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says August tax income rises 31.3 pct on year
September 1, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says August tax income rises 31.3 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 31.3 percent in August from a year earlier to 99.7 billion pesos ($11.852 billion), the government said on Monday, below the median forecast of 103 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina’s inflation at between 30 percent and 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

$1=8.4050 Argentine pesos as of August 29 Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Dan Grebler

