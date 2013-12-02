FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina November tax income up 21.3 percent vs year ago
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina November tax income up 21.3 percent vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped to 73.58 billion pesos ($11.98 billion) in November, up 21.3 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Monday.

The figure, however, was lower than expected largely due to a drop in tax revenue from exports.

Tax collection authority AFIP said November revenues from export rights plummeted 37.4 percent from a year earlier, with big drops in taxes from shipments of oil, grain and fuel.

Meanwhile, value added tax revenues grew 30.5 percent in the same period.

The November tax revenue were below the median forecast of 75.54 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of local analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina’s inflation at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely due to price increases.

