BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue rose 26.3 percent in 2013 compared with the previous year to 858.8 billion pesos ($131.7 billion), the government said on Friday.

The AFIP tax agency said December tax receipts totaled 76.1 billion pesos ($11.7 billion), a touch under the 77.5 billion pesos expected by the market.