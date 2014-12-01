FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says Nov tax income rises 38.4 pct on year
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says Nov tax income rises 38.4 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s tax revenue jumped 38.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 101.837 billion pesos($11.945 billion), the government said on Monday, slightly below the median forecast of 102.778 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate Argentina’s inflation is as high as 40 percent which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largelt explainable by consumer price increase.

($1=8.525 Argentine pesos as of Dec 1 )

Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.