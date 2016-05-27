Argentina unveils tax amnesty to boost gov't revenue and lure dollars

BUENOS AIRES, May 27 (Reuters) - Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Friday unveiled a tax amnesty to entice locals to declare billions in hidden income, in a bid to boost government revenues and lure dollars into the battered economy.

The plan, which still need congressional approval, is one of many economic measures proposed by Macri, a center-right businessman, who took office in December promising to tackle sky-high inflation and a yawning fiscal deficit.

He already has ordered thousands of jobs cut from state agencies, allowed the peso to float and cut agricultural export quotas, winning plaudits from investors and farmers.

Under the amnesty, Argentines would pay 10 percent or 15 percent on freshly disclosed funds, depending on how long it takes them to make the payment. Money raised would help pay long-standing debts to pensioners and support an increase in pension payouts.

Prior amnesties have been famously unsuccessful. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Bill Trott)