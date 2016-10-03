UPDATE 1-Argentina says tax revenue rose 30 pct in September

(Adds details on revenue increase, background)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's tax revenues rose 30 percent in September from a year earlier to 168.317 billion pesos ($10.99 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The increase in tax revenue largely came from consumption, spurred by still-high inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy.

The government expects 12-month inflation to fall from 40 percent mid-year to 17 percent in 2017.