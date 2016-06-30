Argentina passes retroactive tax amnesty plan, pension benefit increase

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's Congress on Wednesday gave final approval to a measure aimed at increasing tax revenue over the long-term by offering temporary amnesty to holders of undeclared assets, part of President Mauricio Macri's effort to jumpstart the economy.

The measure, approved by a 56-11 Senate vote, offers tax amnesty to residents who hold undeclared funds either abroad or in the country. Once the funds are declared they would start being taxed, helping Macri narrow the wide fiscal deficit he inherited from his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez.

It had already been approved by the lower house of Congress, and Macri is expected to promptly sign measure into law.

Free-markets proponent Macri took office in December, facing the challenge of spurring growth while reducing double-digit inflation and beefing up public finances strained during eight years of free-spending populism under Fernandez.

Due to an outcry from Argentines over higher electricity bills, caused by Macri cutting public utility subsidies, he has relaxed some of his initial fiscal tightening moves. The bill passed on Wednesday included an increase in pension benefits to be paid with cash brought in by the amnesty.

"I have never voted for tax amnesty, but I did this time in order to approve the reparation to retired people," Peronist Senator Liliana Negre de Alonso told local media.

To participate in the amnesty plan, Argentines must make a one time payment, buy government bonds or agree to make long term investments that would benefit the economy, according to the measure.

The government said earlier on Wednesday that gross domestic product expanded by 0.5 percent in the first quarter.