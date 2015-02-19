FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Argentina says CEO to step down in March
February 19, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Argentina says CEO to step down in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Grupo Telecom Argentina’s chief executive officer has resigned to take up a post at Telecom Italia, which holds a controlling stake in the Argentine company, it said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Thursday.

Oscar Cicchettis’s resignation will take effect on March 4, said the letter signed by Telecom Argentina President Enrique Garrido.

The letter did not say what post Cicchetti would be taking at the Italian telecommunications company.

Telecom Italia had planned last year to sell its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to New York-based fund Fintech, but in October announced it would initially sell only part of its share. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

