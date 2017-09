BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina’s top telecommunications companies, reported on Tuesday a net profit of 662 million pesos ($123 million) for the second quarter, below market expectations.

The market had expected the company to report a net profit of 802 million pesos, according to the median forecast given in a recent Reuters poll of analysts.

Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia .

($1 = 5.3875 Argentine pesos )