UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina profit misses forecasts as costs rise

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Argentina SA reported on Tuesday a second quarter net profit up 13 percent from a year earlier but below market expectations due to higher costs related to rising inflation in Latin America’s third largest economy.

Telecom, one of Argentina’s top telecommunications companies, reported net earnings in the period from April to June of 662 million pesos ($123 million) compared with 586 million pesos in the same quarter of 2012.

The market had expected the company to report a net profit of 802 million pesos, according to the median forecast given in a recent Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales rose by 27 percent, primarily in data services and Internet activity. But that rise was mostly offset by a 26-percent rise in costs in those three months.

“The higher costs are due primarily to a rise in commercial costs and sales tax, inflationary effects and intense competition in the industry,” the company said in a report.

Argentina’s official inflation rate in the 12 months through June was 10.5 percent but private economists say it is actually closer to 25 percent.

Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia . The company accounts for 10.81 percent weighting of the Merval benchmark of the Buenos Aires stock exchange, which was not yet open for trading.