UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina's net profit jumps 41 pct on higher sales
October 31, 2013 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina's net profit jumps 41 pct on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Argentina, one of Argentina’s top telecommunications companies, posted a 41 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to 886 million pesos ($153 million) on higher sales, the company said on Thursday.

Telecom reported a 26 percent increase in third-quarter sales to 7.114 billion pesos, compared with 5.645 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2012.

Net income in January to September rose 22.8 percent to 2.361 billion pesos versus a year ago, while sales grew 23.7 percent to 19.827 billion pesos.

Telecom Argentina, controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia , accounts for 8.79 percent weighting of the Merval benchmark of the Buenos Aires stock exchange, which was not yet open for trading.

