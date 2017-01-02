Argentina decrees telecoms rule changes to increase competition

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Argentina has loosened regulations to allow more competition in its telecoms sector and widen internet penetration, according to a decree published on Monday that the government hopes will attract billions of dollars in investments.

Companies will no longer be barred from simultaneously providing cable TV, internet, fixed line and mobile phone services.

Satellite TV company DirecTV will for example be allowed to sell internet services while cable operator Cablevision SA gets the green light to enter the 4G mobile telephone market.

The first article of the decree, published in the government's official bulletin, says the state will: "Implement the basic rules to achieve a greater degree of convergence of networks and services under competitive conditions, promote the deployment of next generation networks and the penetration of broadband internet access throughout the national territory."

The telecom reform is one of many changes on President Mauricio Macri's agenda as he tries to attract investment into an economy that was highly regulated, cut off from international capital markets and largely ignored by foreign investors for a decade before he took office and started implementing reforms a year ago.