Argentina says Nextel to be fourth 4G provider

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mobile phone company Nextel has been authorized to provide 4G service in Argentina, becoming the fourth provider in the market, communications regulator Enacom said on Tuesday.

Enacom said in a statement it sought to promote more competition for users. Movistar, Personal and Claro already offer 4G service.

In January 2016 Cablevision, a subsidiary of media firm Grupo Clarin, bought Nextel Communications Argentina, the No. 4 mobile phone operator in the country with 3 percent of the market.

Shortly after taking office center-right President Mauricio Macri disbanded the previous regulator and established Enacom. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish)