FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Argentina regulator nixes telecoms sale to Fintech
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 15, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Argentina regulator nixes telecoms sale to Fintech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Telecom Italia company stock symbol in final paragraph)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s telecoms regulator on Thursday nixed the sale of a 68 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to investment firm Fintech, the regulator AFTIC said in a statement.

“The board considers that (Fintech) is not in a position to operate and take control Telecom Argentina’s services and infrastructure. Fintech has demonstrated neither experience nor expertise,” AFTIC said.

Sofora is owned by Telecom Italia.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.