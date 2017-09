BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus rose 13.5 percent in June from the same month a year earlier to $1.379 billion, the government said on Wednesday, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)