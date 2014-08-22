FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says July trade surplus $803 mln, misses forecasts
August 22, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says July trade surplus $803 mln, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus rose 114 percent in July from the same month a year earlier to $803 million, the government said on Friday, missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $900 million. Prior to the publication of the data, they said they expected a strong rise mainly due to a low surplus last year.

Economists say the surplus in the previous month had risen mainly due to restrictions on imports, meaning it was not necessarily a sign of a healthy economy. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Diane Craft)

