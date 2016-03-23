Argentina posts $98 mln trade surplus in February

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina recorded a $98 million trade surplus in February, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after posting a $132 million deficit in the same month a year earlier.

The ministry said exports rose 7 percent to $4.13 billion while imports edged up 1 percent to $4.03 billion.

The ministry revised the trade deficit for January to $200 million from an earlier estimate of a $160 million shortfall. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Richard Lough, editing by G Crosse)