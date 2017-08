BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit in October of $114 million, its first deficit since March, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.

In October 2015 Argentina posted a trade surplus of $101 million, Indec said. Imports fell 2.1 percent in October from the same time a year earlier while exports fell 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)