5 months ago
Argentina posts February trade deficit
March 28, 2017 / 7:25 PM / 5 months ago

Argentina posts February trade deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 28 (Reuters) - Argentina registered a trade deficit of $122 million in February, the statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, compared to a surplus of $110 million a year earlier.

Exports totaled $3.89 billion in February, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.6 percent to $4.01 billion. The agency also revised its January trade balance to a deficit of $88 million compared to a deficit of $106 announced last month. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)

