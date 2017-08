BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

For full-year 2016, Argentina posted a trade surplus of $2.128 billion, compared with a trade deficit of $2.969 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)