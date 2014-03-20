FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Argentina Feb trade surplus narrows to $44 mln, far below expectations
March 20, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina Feb trade surplus narrows to $44 mln, far below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s trade surplus totaled $44 million in February, the government announced on Thursday, 91.6 percent tighter than the surplus registered in the same month last year and far below market expectations.

A recent poll of eight analysts by Reuters had forecast a median $363 million trade surplus for February.

A healthy trade surplus is crucial for Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of international credit markets after its 2002 sovereign bond default.

But confidence in Latin America’s No. 3 economy has been wrecked by tumbling central bank reserves, a wobbly currency, one of the world’s highest inflation rates and a gnarl of currency controls that has choked off access to dollars. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
