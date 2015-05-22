FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Argentine trade surplus shrinks sharply in April, misses f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, May 22 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Friday its trade surplus plunged 69.2 percent in April from the same month a year earlier to $252 million, sharply undershooting market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a drop in the surplus to $698 million from $818 million in April 2014.

President Cristina Fernandez’s government relies on the surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly controlled currency market.

Exports fell 19 percent, far outpacing a 12 percent fall in imports, the economy ministry data showed. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

