Argentine truckers end fuel strike, call new protest
June 21, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Argentine truckers end fuel strike, call new protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s most powerful union leader Hugo Moyano called off a strike by fuel truckers on Thursday, a day earlier than expected, but announced a one-day national strike by all truckers next Wednesday to demand lower income taxes.

Moyano, who leads the truckers and the CGT labor federation, reached a deal earlier in the day with haulage industry bosses for a 25.5 percent pay rise. However, he said the workers wanted President Cristina Fernandez to raise the income tax floor. (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Anthony Boadle)

