BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina’s unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent in the second quarter of 2013 compared with 7.9 percent in the first quarter of the year, President Cristina Fernandez said in a speech on Monday.

Argentina’s economy, which is the third largest in Latin America, experienced a sharp slowdown last year but economic activity picked up in April and May of this year according to official data.

Unemployment in the April to June period of 2012 was also 7.2 percent.