Argentina, Uruguay to conduct bilateral trade in local currency
June 5, 2015 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina, Uruguay to conduct bilateral trade in local currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina and Uruguay will conduct bilateral trade in local currency, replacing the long-held practice of paying each other in U.S. dollars, according to a deal signed on Friday by their respective central banks.

“The adoption of this mechanism will allow the de-dollarization of regional commerce to advance, and deepen trade ties within Mercosur,” said a statement from Argentina’s central bank.

The neighboring countries are part of the Mercosur trade bloc, which also includes Brazil, Paraguay and Venezuela.

Inflation-racked Argentina is allowing its peso to slowly depreciate. The local currency weakened to a record low 9 per U.S. dollar this week, trading Friday at 9.0125 per greenback.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
