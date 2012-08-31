Argentina strikes back at U.S. in WTO beef row

GENEVA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Argentina has lodged a dispute against U.S. restrictions on imports of Argentina beef and other meat products, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday.

A week ago, the United States and Japan filed complaints against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import licensing rules are protectionist because they discriminate against foreign goods.

“Argentina has notified the WTO Secretariat of a request for consultations with the United States on measures applied to the imports of Argentinian meat and other products of animal origin. Argentina claims that the restrictions, applied on sanitary grounds, don’t have scientific justification,” the WTO said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Patrick Graham)