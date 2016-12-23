FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Argentina signs tax information exchange deal with Washington
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 8 months ago

Argentina signs tax information exchange deal with Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentine signed an agreement with the United States to exchange tax information in Buenos Aires on Friday and received praise from Washington for President Mauricio Macri's economic reform efforts.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew visited Argentina in September, nine months after free-market proponent Macri took office and ended more than a decade of haphazard policymaking that scared off investors and raised tensions with Washington.

"This agreement furthers Argentina's reintegration in the global economy and marks an important next step in the new era of the U.S.-Argentina relationship," Lew said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement is aimed at improving collaboration between the two countries' tax enforcement agencies, the statement said.

"It is our hope that such actions will make a meaningful contribution to the efforts of President Macri's government to rebuild institutions, re-establish credibility, improve governance, and implement structural reforms," Lew's statement said. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.