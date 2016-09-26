FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury secretary says US will work on exchanging Argentine tax data
September 26, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Treasury secretary says US will work on exchanging Argentine tax data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States will immediately begin work on how to expedite the exchange of tax information with Argentina, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday, signaling a move that could aid Argentina's tax amnesty program to repatriate overseas assets.

"To accelerate the process of sharing tax data on Argentine residents in the United States, Treasury and Argentina's tax agency will immediately begin assessing Argentina's preparedness to receive such information and to explore steps to expedite the process," Lew said at the start of a meeting with Argentine Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay.

Lew is on the first visit to Argentina by a U.S. Treasury Secretary since 2002, part of a swing through Latin America's largest economies this week. (Reporting by David Lawder and Juliana; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
