Argentina's latest trade dispute challenges U.S. over lemons

GENEVA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Argentina has filed its third trade dispute in two weeks, the World Trade Organization said on Monday, challenging U.S. laws that it says have blocked imports of fresh lemons from the northwestern region of Argentina.

The United States, Japan and Mexico filed trade complaints about Argentina’s import licensing policies two weeks ago, prompting Argentina to say it would hit back with disputes over U.S. beef and lemons. It filed the complaint about beef on Aug. 30.

The United States must try to settle the dispute in bilateral talks with Argentina. If that fails, after 60 days Argentina could demand the WTO adjudicate on the dispute.