BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and U.S. President Donald Trump shared their "concern" over Venezuela in a Wednesday phone call, Macri's spokesman told Reuters.

Trump also invited Macri to visit the United States, the office of Argentina's presidency said in a statement. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)