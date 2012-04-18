US says Argentina's YPF plan "a negative development"

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The United States on W ednesday said Argentina’s plan to nationalize leading energy company YPF was a “negative development” that could hurt the Latin American country’s economy and investment climate.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United States was very concerned about Argentina’s bid to seize the company, controlled by Spanish energy group Repsol, and had raised its concerns with the highest levels of the Argentine government.

“Frankly, the more we look at this we view it as a negative development,” Toner told a news briefing.

“These kinds of actions against foreign investors can ultimately have an adverse effect on the Argentine economy and could further dampen the investment climate in Argentina.”

Plans by Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to seize YPF, the country’s biggest oil company, have incensed Spain and sparked international criticism, although the move has been widely welcomed at home.

Spain is due to consider its next steps at a cabinet meeting on Friday. But it appeared to have limited leverage over Argentina, which has proven impervious to pressure in the past.

Toner said the United States believed moves such as nationalization could have a negative impact on the broader investment climate.

“We would just urge Argentina to normalize its relationship with the international financial and investment community,” Toner said.

YPF has been under pressure from Fernandez’ center-left government to boost oil production, and its share price has plunged in recent months on speculation about a state takeover.