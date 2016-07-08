Argentine court halts price increases for gas and electricity

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - An Argentine court ruled on Thursday that gas price rises across the country were invalid, reversing the government's attempt to reduce its fiscal deficit through hiking utility tariffs.

The federal court in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires province, also suspended price rises for electricity in the province of Buenos Aires for three months, according to the ruling.

Shortly after President Mauricio Macri took office in December, his administration reduced energy subsidies and raised utility prices.

But after consumers complained they could not pay for increases of up to 1,000 percent, according to local media, the government decided to cap price rises.

The court argued that the government did not comply with all of the legal steps required to raise tariffs, according to the ruling.

The Energy Ministry said in a statement the tariffs are legal and it would take all necessary measures to defend them.

The debate over tariffs will probably end up in the Supreme Court, but for now, Thursday's court decision will affect the government's attempts to reduce the fiscal deficit.

Since he took office in December, Macri has implemented free-market reforms in an attempt to boost the economy.

But with a sharp increase in consumer prices this year, poor Argentines are especially struggling. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Diane Craft)