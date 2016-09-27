FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine judge blocks natural gas rate hikes to small businesses; government to appeal
September 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Argentine judge blocks natural gas rate hikes to small businesses; government to appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An Argentine court on Tuesday suspended planned natural gas rate hikes to small and medium-sized businesses until the end of the year, dealing another blow to the government's plans to cut public service subsidies to shrink the country's large fiscal deficit.

Last month, the Supreme Court halted planned increases in residential gas prices, forcing the government to postpone the rate hike and hold public hearings to discuss the energy subsidy cuts, which have since begun.

On Tuesday, a judge in the country's Cordoba province said the state gas regulator must bring rates for small and medium businesses back to March 31 levels and hold them there until Dec. 27. A spokesman for Argentina's energy ministry told Reuters the government will appeal the ruling. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

