Argentina orders Vale to maintain workers at halted potash mine

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Friday it had ordered compulsory conciliation over Vale’s Rio Colorado potash project, a move forcing the Brazilian company to maintain workers at the suspended mine.

Vale said on Monday it was halting operations at the $6 billion project after failing to get tax concessions from the Argentine government. Vale asked for the tax breaks to help ease soaring costs it attributes to Argentina’s rampant inflation and controlled exchange rate.