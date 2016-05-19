Argentina wholesale prices up 1.5 pct in April

BUENOS AIRES, May 19 (Reuters) - Argentina’s wholesale prices increased 1.5 percent in April from the prior month, the country’s recently revamped statistics agency said on Thursday.

Data showed that the pace of wholesale price increases is gradually easing, after a 2.4 percent rise in March, a 5.0 percent jump in February and a 9.0 percent surge in January.

Pro-business President Mauricio Macri, who took the reins of Latin America’s No. 3 economy in December, has ordered a revamp of the Indec statistics agency after years of issuing economic indicators that were widely seen as inaccurate by market watchers.

Indec is expected to start publishing Argentina’s consumer price index in June. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)