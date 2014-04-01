FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine YPF launches 2024 global bond at 8.75 pct - IFR
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine YPF launches 2024 global bond at 8.75 pct - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled energy company, YPF SA, launched its highly anticipated 10-year global bond to raise up to $1 billion at 8.75 percent on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported.

Investor demand for the bond in New York was around $4 billion, IFR said. The expected ratings are BB/BB-.

YPF had mandated HSBC, Banco Itau and Morgan Stanley to hold investor meetings.

The deal comes as YPF is seeking to attract investment to the vast Patagonian shale oil and gas formation called Vaca Muerta, or Dead Cow. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.