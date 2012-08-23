FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's YPF to sell $217 mln in bonds-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

Argentina's YPF to sell $217 mln in bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Government seized control of YPF from Repsol in May

* Bond deal targets state pension funds, insurance firms

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF is planning to sell 1 billion pesos ($217 million) in bonds in its first foray into the credit markets since the nationalization of YPF in May, market sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The company is eager to prove its ability to finance itself since the government seized 51 percent of its shares earlier this year, a move that shocked investors and trade partners.

The bond issue will be aimed at buyers including the Anses state pension system, Argentine insurance companies and common bond funds, according to sources who asked not to be named.

YPF, previously controlled by Spain’s Repsol, said recently that it plans to propose an increase in its borrowing plans at a Sept. 13 shareholders meeting.

Argentina’s President Cristina Fernandez had accused Repsol of not investing enough to sustain oil and gas production as energy demand surged, sparking a costly increase in imports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.