Argentine oil province gives YPF investment ultimatum

* Chubut threatens to strip firm of two concessions

* YPF faces gov’t pressure to boost oil and gas output

By Magdalena Morales

BUENOS AIRES, March 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Chubut province has given energy firm YPF a week to present an investment plan to boost oil and natural gas output, threatening to cancel concessions on two fields if it fails to comply, the governor said on Friday.

YPF, the country’s biggest energy company which is controlled by Spain’s Repsol, is under pressure from provincial and federal authorities to increase production.

Argentina’s energy-producing provinces including Chubut have demanded a commitment by energy firms to raise oil and natural gas output by at least 15 percent in the next two years.

“Ordering this by decree is the step before ending the concessions if the company does not present a work plan that is convincing enough in the next seven days,” Chubut Governor Martin Buzzi said on the provincial government’s website.

The decree, signed late on Thursday, demands YPF lay out its investment plan for the fields of El Trebol-Escalante and Campamento Central-Bella Vista Este-Canadon Perdido.

The areas produced 776,775 cubic meters of crude last year, according to the Energy Secretariat, or roughly 7 percent of YPF’s total national output.

YPF has been bearing the brunt of pressure over flagging energy production in recent weeks. Its shares plunged more than 20 percent in February on speculation that some sectors of the national government would like to renationalize the company.

President Cristina Fernandez, however, announced no new measures affecting the company during her state of the union address on Thursday, and YPF stock rallied.

The southern province of Chubut produces nearly 30 percent of Argentina’s oil.

Officials at YPF declined to comment on the province’s ultimatum.

Companies must submit their investment plans in the coming weeks to the provinces, who have control over the natural resources in their respective districts and stand to gain from increased output through extra royalties.

Argentina’s economy has boomed in most of the last nine years, fueling demand for energy in a context of lagging private investment. The country has had to spend billions of dollars to import fuel, which has cut into its crucial trade surplus.

A hefty trade surplus has helped increase foreign currency reserves, which the government plans to use to pay debt in 2012 for a third straight year.