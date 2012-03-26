FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM- Argentine province to strip YPF of concession
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 6 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM- Argentine province to strip YPF of concession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - A fifth Argentine province will strip a minor concession from the country’s biggest energy company YPF, the local unit of Spain’s Repsol , because it is inactive, the region’s governor was quoted as saying by state agency Telam on Sunday.

The move by North-Western Salta province follows similar measures in Mendoza, Chubut, Santa Cruz and Neuquen. Both provincial and national government authorities are putting pressure on YPF to boost output as the cost of energy imports surges.

