UPDATE 2-Argentina's YPF buys back $79 million in 2028 bonds

* Buy-back clause activated by YPF’s recent nationalization

* YPF needs funds for multi-billion dollar output push

BUENOS AIRES, July 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s recently nationalized energy company YPF said on Friday it had bought back $79 million in 2028 bonds that it was obliged to repurchase in the case of a state takeover.

YPF, Argentina’s biggest oil company, was nationalized by the government in May. This activated a contract clause requiring the buy-back of YPF’s sole outstanding bond, which had a face value of $100 million and carried a 10-percent coupon.

“Just as it was originally thought out in the sale of this benchmark 30-year bond, YPF abided by the contract in order to protect investors,” YPF said in a statement on Friday.

Holders of $21 million in the bond did not participate in the buy back, said a YPF source with knowledge of the situation.

YPF is sounding out banks about a possible new issue of global bonds as it looks to fund an ambitious investment plan to revive flagging production, Thomson Reuters news service IFR reported this week.

President Cristina Fernandez seized control of YPF from Repsol, accusing the Spanish oil major of investing too little and making the country increasingly reliant on pricey imports.

Chief Executive Officer Miguel Galuccio -- a former executive at global oilfield services giant Schlumberger -- said YPF’s plans to reverse the nation’s energy deficit would require an annual investment of $7.0 billion from 2013 through 2017.