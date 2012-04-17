FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina must uphold business agreements - EU's Barroso
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

Argentina must uphold business agreements - EU's Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday he expected Argentina to uphold international agreements on business protection with Spain over its plan to take over the Argentine unit of oil major Repsol.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Monday unveiled plans to take control of YPF, in which Repsol holds a share, drawing swift warnings from key trade partners.

“We emphasise the need for mutually agreed solutions which do not harm the business environment,” Barroso told reporters.

“Thus I am seriously disappointed about yesterday’s announcement. We expect Argentinean authorities to uphold their international commitments and obligations, in particular those resulting from a bilateral agreement on the protection on investments in Spain.”

YPF has been under intense pressure from Fernandez’s centre-left government to boost production, and its share price has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.